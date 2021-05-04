Mickie James Shares Early Look at New Photoshoot for Upcoming Music Projects

– Former WWE Women’s champion Mickie James shared some new photos on her Instagram this week on a new photoshoot for some upcoming music singles and projects she has planned. You can see the photos she shared below.

James wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Just a little sneaky peek of a photo shoot I did at the @nashvillemusicloft for a few music singles & projects I have coming! Bringing all the sass!!! Thank you @johnbrownphotography these are all [fire] !!! You guys just wait!! So stoked! #screenshot #photography #photoshoot #newmusiccoming #newprojects”

James was released from WWE last month. Following her release, she revealed on social media that things she had left behind at WWE were returned to her in a garbage bag in a story that went viral.