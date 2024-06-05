wrestling / News
Mickie James Shares Elation on Jordynne Grace Holding Up Her Knockouts Title in a WWE Ring
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her WWE NXT in-ring debut on last night’s show ahead of her upcoming title challenge against Roxanne Perez this weekend at NXT Battleground. Grace’s appearance in NXT has the pro wrestling world buzzing, and TNA veteran and WWE alum Mickie James commented on Grace’s NXT match on her X account.
The former WWE and TNA Knockouts World Champion wrote, “The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. 🤪” You can view her comments below:
The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. 🤪 https://t.co/JOAkmJOA9n
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown
- Randy Orton Thinks It’s Nice Vince McMahon Is Out of WWE, Likes How WWE Takes Care of Talent Now
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW