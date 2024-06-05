– TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her WWE NXT in-ring debut on last night’s show ahead of her upcoming title challenge against Roxanne Perez this weekend at NXT Battleground. Grace’s appearance in NXT has the pro wrestling world buzzing, and TNA veteran and WWE alum Mickie James commented on Grace’s NXT match on her X account.

The former WWE and TNA Knockouts World Champion wrote, “The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. 🤪” You can view her comments below: