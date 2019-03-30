wrestling / News
WWE News: Mickie James to Speak at National Day of Hope Breakfast, Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Ride Along Synopsis
– Mickie James has announced that she will be a speaker at the Childhelp National Day of Hope breakfast next week. The breakfast takes place on Wednesday and James said she will be joining Childhelp on Capital Hill to speak to Congress about the importance of organizations like the charity.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month and I am honored that next week I will be a speaker at the @childhelp National Day of Hope breakfast in Washington D.C..After the breakfast, I will join the Childhelp team on the Hill speaking to leaders and members of congress about the importance of helping organizations that help victims and familes with their life changing resouces and programs. As you may know this organization is so special to me, and near & dear to my heart. Please check out their page Childhelp.org and support them in anyway you can. Together we can end child abuse now & forever. If you know of, or suspect a child to be a victim please use the the national Child Abuse hotline 1-800-4-A-Child so they may no longer be a victim but a #SURVIVOR thank you!!! Xoxo 💋 @wwe @wwenetwork #nationaldayofhope #childhelp #childabusehotline
– Below is the synopsis for Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which will air following Raw:
“New Day celebrates Kofi’s big night at Elimination Chamber, while Andrade and Zelina Vega take a relaxing ride through Louisiana!”
– Speaking of Raw, WWE posted the following promo for Monday’s episode, the final one before WrestleMania:
Next week is the last #RAW before #WrestleMania, and it's a doozy. pic.twitter.com/RUBT3bnQGH
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
