WWE News: Mickie James to Speak at National Day of Hope Breakfast, Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Ride Along Synopsis

– Mickie James has announced that she will be a speaker at the Childhelp National Day of Hope breakfast next week. The breakfast takes place on Wednesday and James said she will be joining Childhelp on Capital Hill to speak to Congress about the importance of organizations like the charity.

– Below is the synopsis for Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which will air following Raw:

“New Day celebrates Kofi’s big night at Elimination Chamber, while Andrade and Zelina Vega take a relaxing ride through Louisiana!”

– Speaking of Raw, WWE posted the following promo for Monday’s episode, the final one before WrestleMania: