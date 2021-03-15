Mickie James Speaks Out Against Ageism Against Women In Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Taya Valykrie questioned why people mention age as a negative thing, which drew a response from Mickie James about ageism against women in wrestling.

Taya wrote: “Why do people talk about age like it’s a negative??? Just think, you woke up today, you are blessed to see another morning…..never forget that. Age brings, wisdom, experience, confidence. It’s a blessing.”

Mickie replied: “I agree 1000 percent. But in this industry once you hit 35 it’s perceived you should start wrapping it up and retire as a women. Even though your just hitting you stride. At 40 “retire already” Even though the men are champs well into there 50s and glorified for it. Sad but true. With age comes a strength and wisdom that you can’t teach. I feel more powerful & sexy than I ever have. Yet it is only this way because this is the narrative we’ve accepted to be ok. We’ve pushed this mindset & it’s damn time we changed it. Times have changed. And so have we!”

