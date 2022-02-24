Mickie James On Her Stalker Storyline With Trish Stratus In WWE, Defeating Trish At WrestleMania 22

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James discussed her stalker storyline with Trish Stratus in WWE, defeating Trish for the Women’s title at WrestleMania 22, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mickie James on her stalker storyline with Trish Stratus in WWE: “It became a blend of everyone working together. I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks of TV when I pitched the idea when I was in OVW. It was probably like the 27th storyline idea I pitched for myself to get myself on television. You know how it is, you’re in developmental and you’re throwing stuff against the wall and praying something sticks and they might bite on something. They would come down every so often and do the evaluation. It was never my wrestling ability, it was always the story that seemed to be holding me back. It was also in that era of the Divas and I wasn’t a diva. I wasn’t the model, and I had been training to be a wrestler for years. I pitched that idea with Lita because I knew Amy. I asked her if I could pitch an idea for her. I didn’t know Trish. So when I pitched it, I originally pitched this character idea based around Lita, but she was a heel at the time, obviously. I think they saw it around Trish, and I’m so grateful for that because I mean, she was the golden girl of the company at the time. That was probably like my fifth time I was supposed to debut as well. I finally debuted and the storyline was even bigger than I could have ever imagined and they put it right with her. Immediately I was taken seriously as a number one girl because I’m aligned with the number one girl. They actually took the time to develop the character and the person, and that really kind of set the stage for the rest of my career.”

On defeating Trish for the Women’s title at WrestleMania 22: “I don’t know the word. I can never explain that word. If I could’ve bottled that emotion and just gave it away, the world would be a happier place. If I could’ve bottled that and sale it, you wouldn’t see me again. I would be on a private island and you would have to helicopter in. I’m sure it’s similar to that feeling to me, and the only thing I can relate it to, Kurt, is when you won the gold medal. Everything that told you it wasn’t possible for you, who didn’t believe in you – all the years of hard work of driving 10 years for 25 dollars and having to sleep at the rest area and eat a pack of peanuts and a can of tuna because I was broke. Just to get to that moment that, at times, I didn’t even feel was possible for me because I started to doubt myself. All of that to culminate in this one moment, it was all worth it.”

