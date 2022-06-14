Mickie James Suggests Team Name for Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss beat Doudrop and Nikki ASH to earn qualifying spots for the Money in the Bank match at this year’s event. After the USA Network asked what their team name should be, Mickie James tweeted a suggestion in response.

James wrote that the Bliss and Morgan team should be named, “Liv’N Bliss or else.” You can view that exchange below: