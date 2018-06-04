Mickie James Talks About Going From A Truck Stop Waitress To WWE Superstar

In an interview with Fredericksburg.com, Mickie James spoke about her life as a truck stop waitress prior to becoming a wrestler and joining WWE. Here are highlights:

On her life before WWE: “It’s incredible and it’s also very humbling. I try to remember who I am and what I come from, because I didn’t come from super means. I had to work and pray and try really hard to succeed and get everything that I wanted out of life. I’m still not satisfied.”

On starting her music career in 2010: “It was: Do I want music or do I want wrestling? I wanted both. I’m good at wrestling and I love it with all my heart. I’ve devoted so much of my life and career to it that I wasn’t ready to let it go. I didn’t want to let music go, either, because I felt like it allowed me to express a different side of me that people don’t know. Music is so soulful and you’re a bit more vulnerable.”

On the women who came before her: “I wanted to be one of the best in the business, whether it was male or female. I recognized it was looked upon differently, but at the same time I wanted that line to be blurred. To see how far female wrestling has come is just inspiring and incredible. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and throw a little Virginia sass on it.”