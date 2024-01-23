Mickie James Talks Her Favorite WWE Royal Rumble Moments

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Mickie James gave her thoughts on various topics including her favorite Women’s Royal Rumble Match moments.

She said her top moment was when she showed up in 2022 as the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. Here are the highlights:

On the moment: “It was surreal,” James stated. “Probably one of the most special moments of my career, I think.”

On why it means so much: “I thought being a part of the first-ever [Women’s Royal Rumble] was going to be … my Rumble moment. I thought I was done with WWE, but to be able to come back and represent Impact and be able to show that crossover and that bridge was really, really cool.”