Mickie James, Teddy Long & More Added to WrestleCon Philadelphia Lineup

WrestleCon Philadelphia has announced a few additional names for its big guest list including Mickie James, Teddy Long and more. The convention has added James, 2 Cold Scorpio, Teddy Long, Tatanka, Samu, Gary Wolfe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Harley Cameron, Shayna Wayne, Nick Wayne, James Ellsworth, and August Artois to its guest list in the last few days.

The updated guest list includes Abdullah the Butcher, CJ Perry, Mandy Sacs, Paul Walter Hauser, Real 1, Barbie Blank fka Kelly Kelly, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, La Rosa Negra, Nathalya Perez, Katie Forbes, Jazmin Alure, Atsushi Onita, Yoshihiro Tajiri, Willow Nightingale, Allie aka The Bunny, Xia Brookside, The IInspiration, Josh Alexander, Mike Santana, Bryce Remsburg, Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Janai Kai, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Keith, Ronda Rousey, Chavo Guerrero, Hector Guerrero, One Called Manders, Queen Aminata, Fuego del Sol, Muhammed Hussan, So Cal Val, Tony Schiavone, Ric Flair, Steve Blackman, Elijah (formerly Elias), Dustin Rhodes, Lisa Marie Varon, Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lawler, Bob Orton, Brian Myers, Mistico, Steph De Lander, Summer Rae, Mance Warner, J-Rod, Sid Vicious, Kurt Angle, Shane Douglas, Matt Riddle, The Great Alofa, Nic “Dolph Ziggler” Nemeth, Sting, Tod Gordon, Rob Van Dam, The Acclaimed, Ashley Seberra (Fka Dana Brooke), Perry Saturn, Kevin Nash, Matt Riddle, The Rougeaus, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Kevin Nash, Lita, Kevin Wacholz aka Nailz and Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly, Trish Stratus, Wardlow, Sabu, Ted DiBiase Sr., The Sandman, Dean Malenko, Bill Alfonso, Justin Credible, Sonny Onno, Teal Piper, Ernest Miller, The Honkytonk Man, Mckenzie Mitchell, May Valentine, Miro, Mikey Whipwreck, Raven, Terri Runnells, The Bezerker John Nord, Tom Brandi, Doink (Ray Apollo) and Dink (Tiger Jackson), The Powers of Pain, Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox), Viva Van, Vert Vixen, Colt Cabana, Mil Muertes, The Blue Meanie, Los Boricuas, Maria Kanellis, Mariah May, Swoggle, Rikishi, Gene Snitsky, ODB, Demolition, Tommy Rich, Lince Dorado, Mike Cioda, Tasha Steelz, Tony Atlas, Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Jason Knight, Lisa Marie Varon, Henry Godwin, The Godfather, The Boogeyman, Anna Jay, Danhausen, Sgt. Slaughter, Tito Santana, Brooke Adams, Candice Michelle, The Beautiful People, Hacksaw Duggan, Psycho Boy Fodder, Jim Molineaux, John Finnegan, Kerry Morton, Bobby Fulton, Mickie James, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Beautiful People, Powerhouse Hobbs, Nick and Shayna Wayne, Harley Cameron, Teddy Long, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Tatanka, Samu and more.

The convention takes place from April 4th through the 7th, and you can find more details here.