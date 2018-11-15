Quantcast

 

Various News: Mickie James To Be On Virginia TV Tomorrow, What Are WWE PC Talents’ WarGames Fantasy Teams?, The Latest Edition Of Ten Pounds Of Gold Profiles Jack Swagger

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mickie James

– On Friday, Mickie James will be on Virginia This Morning cooking up some of her favorite Native American dishes to celebrate the occasion….

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted the following video online of a new series called “Ask The PC,” who would be on the fantasy WarGames teams of the NXT stars?

– Here is a new NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold, profiling Jack Swagger; Swagger challenges for the NWA Title at Wrestlecade on November 24th…

