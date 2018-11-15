wrestling / News
Various News: Mickie James To Be On Virginia TV Tomorrow, What Are WWE PC Talents’ WarGames Fantasy Teams?, The Latest Edition Of Ten Pounds Of Gold Profiles Jack Swagger
– On Friday, Mickie James will be on Virginia This Morning cooking up some of her favorite Native American dishes to celebrate the occasion….
View this post on Instagram
Hey all! I just wanted to remind you that November is Native American Heritage Month! I'll be cooking some authentic Native American dishes this Friday on Virginia This Morning @virginiathismorning so Tune in. The month is a time to celebrate diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Join me in celebrating. I'm so proud of who I am, where I'm from and that I'm given opportunity to proudly share my heritage with all my fans. 😘😘 #nativeamerican #nativeamericanheritagemonth #20yearsofmickie #wwe #virginia 📸 @kennystockmanphotography @cathycardenaspr
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted the following video online of a new series called “Ask The PC,” who would be on the fantasy WarGames teams of the NXT stars?
– Here is a new NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold, profiling Jack Swagger; Swagger challenges for the NWA Title at Wrestlecade on November 24th…