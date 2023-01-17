wrestling / News
Mickie James to Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Pit Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit.
A new episode of Impact debuts on AXS TV on Thursday, January 19 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Fight Pit: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
* Mickie James opens the show
* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly
NEW Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames kicks off #IMPACTonAXSTV THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/YXHToab50B
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2023
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@RealTaylorWilde takes on @Kelly_WP pic.twitter.com/uMOO40buRb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2023
Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @KennyKingPb2 and @SpeedballBailey settle the score in a NO ROPES PIT FIGHT! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/zxKP81UkSY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2023
