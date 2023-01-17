– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit.

A new episode of Impact debuts on AXS TV on Thursday, January 19 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Fight Pit: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King

* Mickie James opens the show

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly