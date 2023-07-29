Mickie James Says Being Told to Take Time Off Is One Of the Scariest Things To Tell a Wrestler

Mickie James had to take time off due to her injury earlier this year, and she discussed how that’s a scary thing for wrestlers to do. James talked about her time off during the latest GAW TV, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On having to take time off due to the injury: “Isn’t that crazy that’s one of the scariest things to tell a wrestler, just take the time off, it’s okay? In our minds we think it’s not okay because we think we are going to miss an opportunity, we are going to miss our spot, they’re going to write us off TV, then you’re going to have to find a way to bring me back to TV. Especially when you’re in the mix of a lot of things.”

On dealing with injury: “We’ve all been hurt before, it sucks. I try to tell that to people too, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s fine, you’ll see, maybe you needed the time off.'”