Mickie James Update & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 6, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will see the final decision on Mickie James’s Impact Rebellion status and more. Impact Wrestling announced the following for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
* Callihan & Angels vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
* Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Final decision on Mickie James’ Impact Rebellion status
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@MickieJames @GiseleShaw08 @SavannahEvansNV @TheJaiVidal @RealTSteelz @TheSamiCallihan @Alan_Angels_ @CodyDeaner @Big_Kon1 @KennyKingPb2 @FrankieKazarian pic.twitter.com/CDzVBSqd6a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 7, 2023
