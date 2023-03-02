Mickie James Says Victoria Deserves a WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Victoria has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Mickie James says it’s time for her to get her flowers. James appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about Victoria appearing on Impact in January to team with Gisele Shaw and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Victoria’s appearance on Impact: “When you come back, and I think that’s why Victoria was so emotional, because the fans remember and she was the same way at the Rumble when she came back.”

On Victoria deserving a WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I think so, too. Almost like there’s been so many that have gone in and all deserving women, you know what I mean? But I feel like she was breaking down barriers in that whole era of women.”