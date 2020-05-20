wrestling / News
Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon, and SoCal Val Team Up for Digital Series GAW TV
– WWE Superstar Mickie James and former WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon (aka Victoria) and former TNA star SoCal Val are teaming up for a new YouTube project called GAW TV, which is short for Grown Ass Women TV. It appears to be a new digital series where the three women will host the show to talk about live and having fun.
The first episode will be available to stream in the player below. It debuts later today at 5:00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST. Here’s a synopsis:
Welcome to “Grown Ass Women” TV! In our premiere episode we discuss what you can expect from the show with our sassy trio of hosts: Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and SoCalVal! We want to hear from you on social media! Join the conversation by using our official hashtag: #GAWTV
