Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan and More Set for Tomorrow’s Special Empowerrr Edition Of NWA Powerrr
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
NWA has announced that Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan is set for tomorrow night’s special ‘Empowerrr’ edition of NWA Powerrr. The show streams on FITE at 6:05 PM ET. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (c) vs. Paola Blaze & Jennacide
* Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan
* Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue
* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green vs. Melina
* Tootie Lynn vs. Kamille
