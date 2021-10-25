wrestling / News

Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan and More Set for Tomorrow’s Special Empowerrr Edition Of NWA Powerrr

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Empowerrr

NWA has announced that Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan is set for tomorrow night’s special ‘Empowerrr’ edition of NWA Powerrr. The show streams on FITE at 6:05 PM ET. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (c) vs. Paola Blaze & Jennacide
* Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan
* Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue
* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green vs. Melina
* Tootie Lynn vs. Kamille

