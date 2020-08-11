wrestling / News

Mickie James vs. Natalya Set For Next Week’s Raw

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James RAW

Mickie James will battle Natalya in her return match on next week’s Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s show that James will face Natalya after the two ran into each other (with Lana at Natalya’s side) on the episode.

James made her return to Raw, making her first appearance since she was injured in June of 2019. Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.

