Various News: Mickie James Wants A Match With Charlotte, Batista Faces Undertaker On This Day In History

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James WWE TLC Mothers

– Mickie James noted on Twitter that she’s never been in the ring with Charlotte Flair but said that it would be “worth the wait.” She wrote:

– WWE Network has posted two “This Day in History” updates, including one featuring an episode of Smackdown with Batista vs. The Undertaker. Another featured a clip of Tajiri vs. Jonathan Coachman at Backlash 2004.

Mickie James, Joseph Lee

