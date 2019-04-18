wrestling / News
Various News: Mickie James Wants A Match With Charlotte, Batista Faces Undertaker On This Day In History
– Mickie James noted on Twitter that she’s never been in the ring with Charlotte Flair but said that it would be “worth the wait.” She wrote:
I would really like that… we’ve never even touched… #worththewait https://t.co/QXbGg4Pljx
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 18, 2019
– WWE Network has posted two “This Day in History” updates, including one featuring an episode of Smackdown with Batista vs. The Undertaker. Another featured a clip of Tajiri vs. Jonathan Coachman at Backlash 2004.
#TheAnimal @DaveBautista went one-on-one with The #Undertaker in the main event of #SmackDown on this day in 2008! https://t.co/ULZP4GV4Ii pic.twitter.com/quIQcv27Sz
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 18, 2019
ON THIS DAY: @TheCoachrules was on a winning streak at #WWEBacklash in 2004! https://t.co/564QggY2OW pic.twitter.com/Gg8EB8YIzq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Says AEW Has Forty Guys Signed So Far, Looking For Bigger ‘Hoss’ Talent
- New Feature Reveals How Much WWE Developmental Talent Is Paid
- Backstage Update on Status of Sheamus and Daniel Bryan
- Cody Rhodes On the Challenges of Building AEW Talent Roster, Says He’s Learned From Vince McMahon, Triple H, and His Father