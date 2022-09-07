Mickie James Wants To Give Opportunities With Her Last Rodeo, Talks Impact Wrestling Promo

Mickie James is on her “last rodeo” in Impact Wrestling as she announced on last week’s Impact Wrestling, and she spoke about her promo as well as her hopes for this final run. James announced on last week’s Impact that she is making a last run for the Knockouts Championship and that her next loss will be her last. She spoke with Tommy Dreamer about her plans on today’s Busted Open Radio, and you can check out some highlights below:

On her “Last Rodeo” promo on Impact: “Promos are so heard, but I really just wanted to speak from my heart. And — you know, it’s been a journey for me. You’ve watched me in this business from pretty much day one… you’ve seen me grow this whole time. But I feel I’ve been so fortunate to do so much, and way more than especially a woman gets to do. And I think I just wanted to — not only be able to test myself, because there is this whole rise of this new generation and some incredibly talented women out there — but I also really just want to be able to go out in a blaze of glory. All pun intended, but if I’m going to go out, I want to go out with a bang.

“And I think it’s a true way to test myself against every woman out there. And I’m open to every woman out there, to challenge them and really test myself to have some of the best matches of my life. And win or lose, no matter what, I feel like hopefully the fans will win. But my next loss will be my last loss, period. And I think that’s a good way to put my back up against the wall, to force myself to bring the absolute best out of myself. Because I feel I’m better under pressure.”

On her original desire to work from the bottom up: “But I did want to do it from the bottom of the roster up. Because I feel like, especially if this is going to be the last rodeo, I’d like to give opportunities. A lot of times when you go in and you’re going after things, you don’t get a chance to challenge a lot of the women, you know? Because you go into the angles, or you go straight for the #1 contenders’ championship opportunity. And so there’s a lot of women in that locker room and there’s a lot of women right now that I haven’t had the chance to face. And if this is going to be it, I’d like to have a chance to maybe face them.

“I get an immense amount of love and respect from that locker room, and a lot of locker rooms, and so, like you said, we’ve all said, we always want to leave it better than we found it. And if I have the opportunity to share the ring with some of these ladies — to not only test myself against them but hopefully share the ring with them, it’d be really cool for both sides and for wrestling.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.