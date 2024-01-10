Mickie James Wants To See The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

Mickie James is on board with the notion of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Great One has entered the conversation for who Reigns should face at the PPV after his appearance on last week’s episode of Raw where he hinted at a confrontation between the two.

While a lot of fans would rather see Cody Rhodes “finish the story” at the April PPV by dethroning Reigns, James said on Busted Open Radio that she’d pick Rock over Rhodes to face Reigns.

“You know, I love Cody,” James said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s my friend, he’s my brother, and I’m excited to see him shine. He’s freaking killing [it], but if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I’m looking for Roman and Rock.”

James concluded, “The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot.”