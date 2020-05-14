Mickie James Would be Happy to Take the Raw Women’s Title From Asuka

– It looks Mickie James is anxious to get a shot at the new Raw women’s champion Asuka. In a post on Twitter today, James said she’d be “happy” to take the title from her. You can check out James’ tweet below.

Recently Asuka initially wrote on Twitter, “Calling out around the world, Are you ready for a brand new beat?”

Mickie James then tweeted in response, “Come to think of it @WWEAsuka I’ve NEVER been handed anything in @WWE before, especially a [trophy] #WWE Championship… EVER! I’d be happy to come OVER & rightfully TAKE it from you. This time you wouldn’t be so lucky. I got your beat, raise you a sweet solo, now let’s duet!”

