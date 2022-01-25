Mickie James Wasn’t Worried About Her Future After WWE Release

Mickie James says she wasn’t worried about what was next for her after she was released from WWE. James, who is set to appear as the Impact Knockouts Champion in the women’s Royal Rumble match, spoke with Notsam Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not being worried about what was next following her WWE release: “I wasn’t worried about ‘what am I going to do now?’ I feel that I will always have a place within wrestling, whatever that capacity is. I love the business and I’ve pretty much dedicated, you know, over half my life to it and to get where I’m at. I learned that lesson the first time, that there is life after WWE.

“And I know it doesn’t seem that way, but there are so many different ways, especially now more than ever, to create your own value and be your own boss and to kind of make your own rules. And for me, I’m like, this is great, especially where I’m sitting, you know, for the length of time I’ve been in the business and what I see or how I want to continue to contribute. It’s a really powerful place for me to be sitting in too, it’s cool, it’s cool.”

On her work backstage as a producer: “I felt like I was already kind of feeling that out and dabbing in those waters. And I think it was definitely a conversation of like ‘That is the next step,’ is to go to work behind the scenes. Because is just a whole new avenue to contribute to the future in a different way and to help the future and all the things. But I think that I was still like ‘Yeah but I still want to go out, bow out in like a badass way,’ you know?’ And yeah. I just didn’t think I was going to have a chance to do that there. I’ve been able to come and kick ass at Impact and reclaim the Knockout’s Championship for the fourth time, Knockout’s World Championship.”