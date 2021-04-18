WWE News: Mickie James Weighs On Her Post-WWE Future, Mustafa Ali Wants to Fall In Love With Wrestling Again

– Mickie James has taken to social media to give a hint as to her post-WWE plans. As noted on Thursday, James was among 10 stars released by the company, reportedly due to “budget cuts.” Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, James said she would address her release on the latest episode of her GAV series with SoCalVCal and Lisa Marie Varon, writing:

“I have been inundated with media request & I’m just not there yet. I will address everything exclusively on @thegawtv this week. If you have questions please submit them there & I will try to answer. Thank you all! ❤️ you. See you on Wednesday! Cc: @SoCalValerie @REALLiSAMARiE”

She also hinted at her plans for her future, writing:

“If you wondering what I’m doing next… The answer is simple. Everything they said I couldn’t.”

