WWE News: Mickie James Wins Award For Her Music, Smackdown Intro Gets Attitude Makeover, This Week’s WWE Network Additions

– Mickie James won “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, New York. She also hosted and performed at the event. Stephanie McMahon congratulated her on Twitter:

so lovely to see @MickieJames perform “left right left” at the #NAMA2018, which won best single recording!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @gasawaymusic pic.twitter.com/H3UMVnpWBq — ella 13 (@dolphspaige) October 13, 2018

Congratulations @MickieJames on “Left Right Left” winning Best Single Recording at last night’s @NativeAwards! Well deserved! #nama18 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 13, 2018

Thank you so much @StephMcMahon this means so much to me! You’re too kind. Xoxo — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 13, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video with the old Attitude Era Smackdown intro getting updated with modern stars.

– Here are this week’s additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday – Table for 3 featuring Kevin Nash, DDP, and Big Show (following Raw)

* Wednesday – NXT UK (3pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday – Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET – Originally airs on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 9:50pm ET)

* Friday – This Week in WWE (8pm ET)