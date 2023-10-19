Mickie James On Working With Raven Early On, Says He Changed How She Thought About Wrestling

Mickie James worked with Raven in TNA when she was early in her career, and she recently talked about how that experience helped her. James spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and she talked about being part of The Gathering when she was working as Alexis Laree.

“To be able to go down there and sit under Raven’s learning tree, and if you’ve ever listened to Raven or had a conversation with Raven, he goes very in-depth,” James said (per Fightful). “He’s super cerebral in how he analyzes everything, it was cool because it made me think about wrestling in a whole different way.”

She continued, “It was an amazing thing for me because I was still new and I knew how to do the moves, but I didn’t know the first thing of why I was doing any of them. He helped me have a better understanding of the in ring performance, but also the business side and behind the scenes because a lot of work gets done behind the scenes.”