Mickie James Would Have Liked To Lose Impact Knockouts Title To Trinity

Mickie James hates that she had to relinquish the Impact Knockouts Title due to injury and wishes she could have lost it to Trinity. James had to vacate the title back in April, and Deonna Purrazzo won it. Purrazzo reigned until July when Trinity beat her for the title, and James told Trinity on Busted Open Radio that she would have preferred to lose to to her rather than give it up.

“It was a sad day when I had to relinquish that championship and obviously, the way I had to relinquish it, just kind of give it up and not lose it,” James said (per Fightful). “God, if I was to lose it, I would have loved to at least have lost it to you when you were coming in. To then see you come in and take that championship and bring it to a whole new level. I mean, first off, I’ve been out there with your entrance now, and it is electric. It’s exciting, and I can’t help but wiggle and dance to it, I’d steal glowsticks from people and swing them around. Like, it’s so exciting, and you are just exciting. I was out there last time.”

James is team with Trinity on this week’s Impact and noted, “Obviously, we’re gonna see that on Thursday in our big tag match, and I was just like, the people adore you. They really, really do love you, and they gravitate to you because I feel like they, they can see your authenticity. They can see that you are just being true to you. They’re living vicariously through that because we all want to be able to have that power and do that.”

The two will compete for Trinity’s title at Bound For Glory on Saturday.