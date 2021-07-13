Mickie James Doesn’t Think WWE Gave Evolution A Fair Shake, Says NWA EmPowerrr Won’t Be a One-Off

Mickie James is executive producing the NWA EmPowerrr all-women’s PPV, and she discussed its future as well as how WWE didn’t give Evolution what it needed to succeed in a new interview. James spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out some highlights below:

On the initial reaction to Evolution’s announcement in 2019: “I thought we had made such a monumental stride by announcing Evolution. We all thought it was the start of something really, really cool.”

On WWE not giving Evolution a chance to succeed: “It was only really promoted for a month. The matches weren’t even announced but a week or two before. There was zero promotion or marketing. It was almost set up to fail. If there was as much energy and focus put into it as perhaps some of the other events, and made and highlighted how monumental this actually is, perhaps that wouldn’t be true.”

On NWA EmPowerrr: “It’s not going to be just a one-off. We hope it’s the first of many. I really want to make this something unique and special and a way to highlight the women in a different way you don’t necessarily see on modern television today. I think there’s a cool way to do that from a female perspective.”