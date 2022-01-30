wrestling / News
Mickie James Says She Broke Down ‘Biggest Ceilings’ at WWE Royal Rumble
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James spoke backstage after her appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. James said that while she is disappointed with not winning, she’s proud of making history and proud that she got to go out there as Hardcore Country Mickie James and to represent Impact as the Knockouts Champion.
She added that the world won because “we broke down one of the biggest ceilings you’ve ever seen, and we did it for the ladies.” She closed by thanking both WWE and Impact.
Impact Knockouts Champion @MickieJames is overwhelmed with emotion after her appearance in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/iOhsmFpP3e
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)
- Rumored Surprise Entrant For Women’s Royal Rumble Seemingly Spoils Return (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022
- Backstage Rumor on Latest Return for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)