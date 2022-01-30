Mickie James Says She Broke Down ‘Biggest Ceilings’ at WWE Royal Rumble

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James spoke backstage after her appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. James said that while she is disappointed with not winning, she’s proud of making history and proud that she got to go out there as Hardcore Country Mickie James and to represent Impact as the Knockouts Champion.

She added that the world won because “we broke down one of the biggest ceilings you’ve ever seen, and we did it for the ladies.” She closed by thanking both WWE and Impact.