Mickie James Thinks WWE Should Have Included Bayley At Wrestlemania Kickoff Event

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mickie James said that WWE should have included Bayley in the Wrestlemania 40 kickoff event that happened in Las Vegas last week. Bayley, who won the Royal Rumble, did not appear at the event. The women’s division was represented by Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, who teased a match with each other.

James said: “I would’ve been a bit slighted. I felt like it was a bit of a slight in a sense, not just to the women’s division but to her. She’s probably the best female worker there. I think that she’s been a constant [on programming]. Everything that she does is so good … She’s just a leader.“