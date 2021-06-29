Mickie James Recalls WWE Offering Her Trainer Role Before NXT TakeOver: Toronto Return In 2016

Mickie James was released by WWE back in April after returning to the company in 2016. In a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, James recalled her return at NXT TakeOver: Toronto and WWE offering her a different role.

When asked about where she was mentally with wrestling at that point in her career, James noted that she had planned to stop taking wrestling bookings before WWE eventually asked her to return on a full-time basis (via Fightful):

“I was going to quietly stop taking wrestling bookings. I would still do appearances, but I tried to go back to WWE and they didn’t seem interested. I was offered a trainer role or a tryout to see if I liked it, but I wasn’t ready to be a trainer yet. I was still young, I just had [her son Donovan], and had done stuff with IMPACT. That was when I got the call, when I was trying to figure out what was next. If nothing else, that could’ve been the last match. I would have been happy coming back one last time, doing NXT, and anything after that could be a special appearance if I did anything. Out of that, we had a chance to build a moment and it was awesome for me to go back to Toronto because I have so much history. All the pieces fell together for me. Then, I got asked to return full-time.”

James recently joined the NWA and will serve as the executive producer for the company’s all-women’s pay-per-view, NWA in Power, on August 28 in St. Louis.