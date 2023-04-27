Mickie James Says Zoey Stark, Meiko Satomura Are WWE Main Roster Ready

The WWE Draft kicks off on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, and Mickie James thinks Zoey Stark and Meiko Satomura are primed for a main roster call-up. James weighed in on potential moves to the main roster as part of the draft on Busted Open Radio and named Stark and Satomura as her top picks among the women’s division. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Stark: “I think Zoey Stark is ready for [the main] roster. I feel like … [if she’s not going to be] the ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion, I think it would benefit the main roster [to call her up]. She’d be a great personality on television … She’s ready, in my opinion.”

On Satomura: “If you have the opportunity to put her on television against some of the women on that roster like [Asuka or Bianca Belair], that would be incredible. As soon as I saw her name, I was like, ‘Oh my god, yes please.’ All day. I don’t care which brand.”