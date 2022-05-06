Microman Added To MLW Kings of Colosseum

MLW Kings of Colosseum has a new competitor in Microman. MLW announced on Friday that Microman will face Mini Abismo Negro at the show, which takes place in Philadelphia on May 13th.

The announcement reads:

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro signed for Philly

The masked world of mini estrella luchadores invades Philly

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Great rivals in Mexico will meet in a massive mini estrellas showdown as the “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman battles the sinister Mini Abismo Negro.

This bout will mark both luchadores debut in Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena.

A member of Gangrel’s new brood, Strange Sangre, Mini Abismo Negro has tormented Microman and now the 3 foot tall fighter will have his shot to fight the flame throwing Mini Abismo Negro 1-on-1!

Will Microman triumph and celebrate with a micro Philly cheesesteak from Tony Lukes? Or will Strange Sangre’s smallest disciple bring Microman to the altar of Gangrel?

Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!