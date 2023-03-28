wrestling / News
Microman vs. Beastman Announced For MLW War Chamber 2023
A new match is set for MLW War Chamber next week, with Microman and Beastman set to do battle. MLW announced the match on social media on Monday, as you can see below.
The show takes place on April 6th in New York City, and the updated card is:
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo
* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush
* 2023 Opera Cup Stage 1 Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman
* 2023 Opera Cup Stage 1 Match: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen
* Willie Mack vs. Real1
* Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie
* Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA
* Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras
* Microman vs. Beastman
YO NYC! Just signed for next Thursday at #WarChamber
MICROMAN vs. BEASTMANhttps://t.co/zDAN26zbXM pic.twitter.com/uC7TdVruGQ
— MLW (@MLW) March 28, 2023
