WWE News: Microsoft Spoils WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Character, Stone Cold On Why He Refused ECW Title

– In their listing for WWE 2K19, Microsoft spoiled the fact that Ronda Rousey will be the other pre-order DLC character for the game.

The listing reads: “He’s the “Master of the 619”. She’s the “Baddest Woman on the Planet”. Pre-order WWE 2K19 to play as both Rey Mysterio and “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. Never Say Never.”

– In an interview with Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast (via Wrestlezone), Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed why he refused the ECW championship during his run with the company.

He said: “It was also because I figured if I rolled in there and Paul [Heyman] wanted to put the strap on me; but, Mike [Whipwreck] had it. I said, ‘No man.’ Here I just came waltzing in and because I came from WCW. I was a very good mechanic in the ring; but, I wasn’t a superstar yet although we’d call myself “Superstar” Steve Austin there in ECW – I said, ‘Man, everybody’s expecting me to take the Title. Let me chase it. Let me earn it.’ I want to get over with that ECW crowd or wherever it is from a television standpoint. Those people in that sh*t hole arena, the ECW Arena – it was a dump and when I say that I mean it as a compliment. It was just this raw crazy atmosphere with a lot of guys working their asses off to build that place up and doing a hell of a job with all those great promos. I just didn’t want to waltz in there and get handed a belt. I wanted to earn it through the boys in the company and earn the fans respect. I just didn’t want it handed to me….I wanted to earn it and I wanted to work for it.“