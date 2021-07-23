Mid-South Wrestling (11.15.1984) Review  

-Originally aired November 15, 1984.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts.

-Boyd Pierce is in the ring with Buddy Landell. Buddy reluctantly says he’s going to do something he really doesn’t want to do, and says Butch Reed needs to get ready because Buddy will humiliate him before the end of the show.



MAGNUM T.A. vs. TED DIBIASE (with Skandar Akbar)

-And when JR says “Main event in any arena in the country” he is NOT bullshitting.

-DiBiase with a shoulderblock and a hiptoss, but an elbow misses and Magnum takes over. Dropkicks clear DiBiase out of the ring. Joel Watts gets an alert that Butch Reed was seen LEAVING the building, even though he has a match scheduled later in the show, and Jim Ross promises that we’ll figure out what’s going on later, but right now, damn it, we have a match going on.

-Magnum clamps on a tight side headlock. DiBiase with a back suplex as both men are already showing signs of wear. DiBiase chokes Magnum out and goes to a neckbreaker. Piledriver looks to finish. I could swear that was illegal here, but it doesn’t matter because Magnum backdrops anyway and we have a fist fight going. Backdrop by Magnum as Ernie Ladd is suddenly at ringside, which I assume means he started walking when the bell rang. Belly to belly by Magnum, but DiBiase gets a foot on the rope to force the break.

-Magnum gets distracted by Ernie’s big shiny belt while DiBiase stealthily puts on the sinister coal miner’s glove…PLOT TWIST…the referee actually catches him and makes DiBiase take it off…DOUBLE PLOT TWIST…DiBiase just pantomimes taking it off and wallops Magnum for the three-count. Actually a slick heel move by DiBiase there. Hell of a TV match too!

-Back from commercial, Butch Reed WAS scheduled to wrestle Buddy Landell later in the show, however, during the previous match, Butch Reed was seen leaving the building and going to his car, looking disturbed. JR has done some asking around, and apparently, Reed was just notified that his brother, a construction worker, had a terrible fall at a work site, and Reed is rushing to the hospital to be with his family.

-Landell is in the ring, and Boyd Pierce takes the responsibility of notifying him that the match won’t happen. Landell insists that Butch Reed fabricated the story and that he’s just making an excuse to get out of taking his ass-kicking at Buddy’s hands. Funny, as the entire story up to this point has been Buddy using Reed as his personal human shield, and naturally, Buddy is talking a big game now that Reed isn’t even there.

-But now along comes Brickhouse Brown. He doesn’t have a match of his own this week, and since Buddy needs an opponent, he volunteers to take this match over.



BRICKHOUSE BROWN vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL

-Brown is all over Landell to start with quick armdrags and dropkicks. Bodypress gets two. Buddy takes over with a bee sting, and I’m just noticing for the first time ever that Brown has a Playboy Bunny embroidered on his tights. Did guys just buy their tights at Hot Topic back in the day?

-Brown comes back with a punch between the eyes for two. Dropkick by Brown. He goes for the kill with a monkey flip, but Landell grabs the ropes to block it and drops an elbow for THREE, I’ll be damned! Landell wins it clean as a sheet. Another keeper of a TV match.



FOOTBALL HELMET MATCH: HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS

-But first…Ted DiBiase steps into the ring and says screw the football helmet match, HE wants a match with Duggan right now. So Duggan strolls straight to the ring, tosses the football helmet aside, and says it’s go time.

NON-FOOTBALL HELMET MATCH: HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. TED DIBIASE (with Skandar Akbar)

-Duggan punches the hell out of DiBiase, spears him, and since Duggan is so steamed about the whole “You tried to murder me in a parking lot” thing, he just keeps beating DiBiase and beating on him until Dr. Death shows up wearing his helmet, his pads, his entire college football uniform from head to toe. Duggan is up for fighting him instead, but promptly hurts his hand punching Williams on the shoulder pads, which leads me to ask questions about Duggan’s own GPA during his college football years.

-Sheik Hercules Hernandez heads into the ring too because it looks like his friends are having fun, and everyone beats on Duggan, with Williams tackling him and doing a series of diving headbutts while he’s uniformed up. Jobbers hit the ring to try to help, and Shawn Michaels takes a nice bump from a tackle by Dr. Death. Master G and the rest of the stars in the locker room apparently look up from their game of Battleship and see what’s happening on the monitor, so they FINALLY run to the ring to break it up.

MASTER G. vs. SHEIK HERCULES HERNANDEZ (with Skandar Akbar)

-Master G with right hands. Herc with a bodypress but G rolls through for two. Match goes to the floor and Herc rams G’s leg against the post over and over. Back in, G tries to fight back with an atomic drop, but he hurts his own knee on the move, so Herc applies a half-crab, and the referee stops the match due to injury and gives Herc the win. So they’re still kiiiiiinda protecting G, but this is two straight weeks of jobbing for him now.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS (Tag Team Champions) vs. JIM HORTON & THOMAS IVY

-Ricky Morton armdrags Mister T-ordered-from-Wish around the ring. Jim Horton tags in and I’m torn about whether to make a coffee reference or an Opie and Anthony reference. Jim Ross looks up and notices that Butch Reed is suddenly back in the building. Ivy tags back in and a double-dropkick finishes him off.

-Back from commercial, Butch Reed says that when he got to the airport, he called his family to let him know that he was on his way home, and his parents had no idea what he was talking about. There was no accident, and his brother is fine. He’s not falling for that shit again, and he warns Buddy Landell that the next chance he gets, the match is happening.



TV TITLE: EXOTIC ADRIAN STREET (Champion, with Miss Linda) vs. SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE

-They keep it on the mat early on, with Street scissoring a leg while working Dundee’s wrist. Dundee goes after Street’s face and backs him in the corner, but Miss Linda just trips him to put a stop to that. Street stomps and chokes, but Dundee still shows signs of life. Double-shoulderblock collision. Street recovers and piledrives Dundee, which answers my question from earlier, but Dundee just totally shrugs it off and makes a comeback. Street tries an Irish whip, but Dundee hops up to the middle rope and comes off with a bodypress for a totally unexpected three-count, and we have a new TV champ! Decent match, too.



ALAMO BUSTERS vs. ART CREWS & LEE RAMSEY

-I love that name. Jobbers show some coordination, armdragging Hector and Chavo around, and clearing the ring with double dropkicks. Hector punches Crews in the back of the head, “shading the rules” as Joel puts it, and the Guerreros take over with a double backdrop. Fucked up finish sees Hector hit a double underhook suplex and the referee counts three right as Ramsey kicks out. Everybody just freezes in place for three seconds, and then the Guerreros beat the piss out of their opponents and clear the ring.

-Magnum TA comes out and demands a cage match against Ernie Ladd or Ted DiBiase, and he wants it on TV!