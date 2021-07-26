Mid South Wrestling (11.29.1984) Review  

-Originally aired November 29, 1984.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts.

-Have you entered the Dream Match contest yet? There’s no deadline mentioned, so I’m presuming you can go ahead and keep mailing postcards to 116 W. Breckenridge Ave. in Bixby, Oklahoma to this day and you’ll get some sort of dream match booked for the effort. I’m sure Jenkins & Kemper CPAs would appreciate the mail.



TIM HORNER vs. DALE VEASEY

-Waistlock takedown by Horner as the commentators basically acknowledge that yes, he WAS a jobber, but now we’re pushing him. Hiptosses are exchanged, and Horner is firmly in control after a dropkick. Side headlock on Veasey, but Veasey gets out with a forearm and gets a one-count. Backdrop by Horner, and a Russian legsweep gets three for Horner. Good showing by Horner.

BRICKHOUSE BROWN vs. “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS

-Dropkicks and armdrags by Brown, and Williams flies around the ring pretty well for the bumps, as you can really see him coming into his own as a worker at this point. Williams comes to life with clubbing blows in the corner, and a clothesline gets two. Chinlock by Williams as SOMETHING has the fans’ attention but we aren’t seeing it.

-Aha! It’s Buddy Landell and Skandar Akbar, and they have a can of paint. Brickhouse goes for a bodypress, but Williams catches him in mid-air and makes it a stampede for three. And in comes Buddy to send a message to Butch Reed. Williams knocks Brown cold with the football helmet just to make sure, and Landell pulls out the paint. And this gets really funny as it appears that Buddy legit cannot get the lid to come off the can, so he and Williams improvise a little play where they exchange evil head nods about how awesome this is going to be once he gets that paint can open, but the Hacksaws, Reed and Duggan both, run in and clear the ring before even one drop of paint ever touches Brickhouse.

THE HACKSAWS vs. JACK VICTORY & DALE BURNETT

-Reed hammers Victory with SOUPBONES, and Duggan rams him into the turnbuckle so hard that Victory changes gimmicks twice on his way down to the mat. Burnett tags in and gets hiptossed. Reed tags in and the jobbers try ganging up on him, but Duggan comes to the rescue, and both Hacksaws hit spears simultaneously for a double three-count.

NORTH AMERICAN TITLE: BIG ERNIE LADD (Champion) vs. MASTER G

-How the HELL would Master G be eligible for a title shot after the past month?

-Master G puts Ladd down with a superkick and an enziguiri. I think he was actually going for a flying headscissors and Ladd was like “Nah, we’re not,” so G managed to improvise in mid-air and it looked like an enziguiri, at least. Ladd starts throwing Andre-style chops and an Andre-style slam, and then a bearhug. G applies a side headlock while caught in the hold, so Ladd breaks it with an atomic drop and backs him into the corner. G reverses an Irish whip, and Ladd is GASSED.

-G dodges a big boot and throws dropkicks. G goes for a tackle and Ladd ducks and lets G hang himself on the ropes. Big boot and the legdrop, and Ladd gets three, retaining the title. Clean loss. Does that mean we’re done with poor Master G now?



ALAMO BUSTERS vs. SHAWN MICHAELS & TERRY FAULK

-Shawn has never been anything but a bottom-rung jobber so far, but he gets a MASSIVE pop from the teenyboppers, and JR even acknowledges that yeah, this scrub has developed a following.

-Hector and Chavo tee off on Shawn. Shawn gets a sunset flip on Chavo for a one-count. Shawn hastily throws a few punches before getting out of there and tagging in Wrestler Version Of John Denver. Hector slams Faulk down. Gutwrench by Chavo gets one. Double suplex by the Guerreros gets the win. Shawn’s just going to have to keep trying to find a tag team partner, I guess.



NON-TITLE: SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE (TV Champion) vs. EXOTIC ADRIAN STREET (with Miss Linda)

-The TV Champion isn’t defending the TV Title on TV. ‘K.

-Dundee tries to work the arm, but Street does his tumbles to break out. Street does his own arm work, yanking the hair to keep Dundee down on the mat. Dundee slams out for a one-count, but Street just boots him down. Fight goes to the floor and Miss Linda tries to blind Dundee with her hairspray, but Dundee ducks and Linda blinds Street, and Dundee springs right back in the ring and rolls him up for three. Good match, but why was it non-title? It’s the TV Title and you’re booking the champ to win anyway.



MAGNUM T.A. & TERRY TAYLOR vs. SHEIK HERCULES HERNANDEZ & TED DIBIASE (with Skandar Akbar)

-Hercules and Taylor start and it’s an awkward start to be honest. Taylor gets the edge, monkey flipping Herc while tagging Magnum in a single motion. DiBiase tags in and armdrags DiBiase all over the place. A dropkick sends DiBiase to the floor. Back in, DiBiase gets backdropped so hard that he tries to tag out at the wrong corner, and he gets pinballed by his opponents for a bit and this crowd is FEELING IT this week.

-DiBiase has had enough, so Herc heads back in and Magnum shocks Hercules by just flattening him with a shoulderblock. Magnum atomic drops Herc into DiBiase, knocking DiBiase off the apron but putting him in prime position to trip Magnum from the floor. So suddenly Magnum is hurt and now suddenly DiBiase wants back in. He stomps the mudhole into Magnum and backdrops him for two.

-Herc comes back in and drops an elbow for two as Magnum hangs on for dear life. Herc goes for the kill but misses an elbow and walks into a backdrop. Hot tag Terry Taylor and we have a pier sixer, with JR declaring it right at the moment I type it, but DiBiase loads up the glove and KOs Taylor, and Herc applies the Million Rial Dream, with the referee just assuming Taylor passed out from that and giving the win to the heels. Solid match.