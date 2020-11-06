Mid-South Wrestling (2.18.1984) Review  

-Originally aired February 18, 1984.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce & Good Relatively Young JR. And we open on a somber note, as Boyd explains that Bill Watts is not here this week because he’s in Dallas attending David Von Erich’s funeral.

-On a happy note, the TV Title bracket continues to be shitty.

MAGNUM T.A. & MR. WRESTLING II (Tag Team Champions) vs. TOM LENTZ & JERRY GRAY

-Mixed reaction for II and solid cheers for TA. TA and Gray start off and TA clamps on an armbar. II tags in as JR notes “senior referee Carl Fergie” is officiating this match. How bad is turnover in Mid-South that the senior referee is a guy who has a week shy of two months on the job?

-Lentz tags in and II tries to work the arm, but II just punches him down and Lentz decides that’s as much of this as he wants. Gray tags back in and runs right into a belly-to-belly for three.

-JR expresses surprise that the champs are getting along. Last week at a house show in New Orleans, Bill Watts was conducting a locker room interview with Junkyard Dog and stuff happened…

-So we roll tape and JYD is warming up with push-ups in the locker room. Watts wants to chat with JYD about the incident where JYD abandoned the commentary table and got fined $2500. So JYD finishes up his warm-up and Magnum starts warming up as JYD is talking. Grizzly Smith interrupts everything to give everyone a heads up that the Mid-South board of directors has revised their rankings, and Magnum is now #1 contender for the North American Title. JYD and Magnum shake hands and wish each other luck, and promise to stay friends no matter how the match shakes out. Bill Watts turns to Magnum’s coach, Mr. Wrestling II, and Mr. Wrestling II is PISSED. Magnum has a mixed record, II is a former champion, and II has maintained his own career while coaching Magnum, who only has a winning record because of his help. II walks off in disgust, and Watts, Magnum, and JYD all look shocked by II’s behavior.

-We go to an interview with Magnum and II a few minutes later. II says it’s ridiculous for Magnum to get the title shot because JYD can obviously beat Magnum, and JYD knows that he would lose a match to II. And hell, II could beat Magnum in a match because he hasn’t taught Magnum everything he knows. Great angle, and Mr. Wrestling II just convincingly transforms into a grouchy old man in an instant.



TV TITLE TOURNAMENT, FIRST ROUND: JUNKYARD DOG vs. NIKOLAI VOLKOFF (with Krusher Darsow)

-As a result of last week’s crazy locker room-clearing brawl, this match has some gravitas to it now. Dog shows that he’s not in the mood for BS and clears the ring just by whipping his chain as he enters the ring. Before the match starts, Terry Taylor suddenly shows up at ringside to pledge his support as long as Darsow’s at ringside. Everyone agrees to play nice, but Darsow secretly passes a rope to Nikolai as the match starts. Terry Taylor sees it so he slips in and yanks the rope out of Nikolai’s hand, and Nikolai is so surprised that he totally loses focus, and Dog just picks him up and Thumps him for an instant three-count. That’s a clever way of getting out of actually having to give us JYD vs. Nikolai.

-We watch that Rock & Roll Express video one more time.



ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs. DALE VEASEY & PAT ROSE

-They’re heeeeeee-ere.

-Jobbers try a surprise attack and Robert Gibson clears the ring. Ricky Morton tags in and works the arm on Pat Rose. Veasey tags in and falls victim right away to a double dropkick to finish. Crowd already loves them.



MASAO ITO vs. JOHN KING

-Chops and chops and chops and chops and chops and chops and a three-count.



HACKSAW BUTCH REED & “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL vs. LEAPING LANNY POFFO & GEORGE WEINGROFF

-Landell gets his arm worked over while JR congratulates young Erik Watts who just won a high school wrestling tournament. Dun-dun-DUUUUUUUN. Reed tags in and Poffo & Weingroff, who look uncannily alike here, stay with arm work. Reed dodges a dropkick from Poffo and the heels take over. Lanny fights away enough to hot tag George Weingroff, but Landell gives him a knee to the back. Tackle by Reed and a big elbow by Landell get the three-count. Bonus fun fact: Around this time, Landell got fined $2,000 because on the way to a house show, he checked his hair in the rear view mirror and crashed into Butch Reed’s car in front of him, causing both of them to miss the show.



KRUSHER DARSOW vs. STEVEN BRINSON

-Darsow’s embarassed about what happened to Nikolai earlier in the hour and he’s taking it all out on Brinson, clamping on a front facelock as snugly as he can. Body vice finishes.