Mid-South Wrestling (5.21.1983) Review  

-Originally aired May 21, 1983.

-Your host is Boyd Pierce (wearing a blue suit that appears to have been painted with a sponge) and Bill Watts (dressed as a gas station manager).



KERRY & DAVID VON ERICH vs. FABULOUS FREEBIRDS

-From the Superdome last month, so we could have seen this match any time and they just made us twist for an extra week. It’s Buddy Roberts and Terry Gordy on the other side of the ring, with no sight of Michael Hayes anywhere.

-Kerry overpowers Buddy in a test of strength, but Buddy reverses it with help from a hard boot to the stomach. Kerry hangs in there and catches Buddy in the claw, but Gordy swoops in and breaks it. Gordy tags in and gives Kerry a back suplex. Watts prophetically marvels that a flight from Japan isn’t a problem for Terry Gordy and he can still go in the ring.

-Referee gets distracted and we get a false tag, which allows the Freebirds to beat on Kerry…but David is too stubborn to get out of the ring, so the Von Erichs just double-team the Freebirds. Double dropkick sends Gordy out to the floor, and a double atomic drop puts away Buddy Roberts for three, clean as a sheet. Short but hot.



KING KONG BUNDY vs. TIM HORNER

-Another Superdome match. Horner artfully dodges Bundy for a bit and throws fropkick after dropkick. Giant strategic error, as Horner goes for flying headscissors and Bundy just swats him off. Avalanche, followed by the “avalanche,” and Bundy gets the five-count.



BLACK NINJA (with Skandar Akbar) vs. TIM HORNER

-We’re live in the Irish McNeil’s Boys Club now, and this is quickly turning into Jim Cornette’s favorite episode. Ninja kicks and chops. Horner tries going after the arm, but Nagasaki kicks him down. Horner tries the arm again, but Ninja just keeps him at bay with more kicks and chops. Ninja chokes Horner out. Horner gets some air when Ninja backdrops him and even Watts lets out an impressed “Wow!” Watts promptly gets sidetracked by emphasizing that although Atlanta wrestling is transmitted by satellite to more homes, most experts agree that Mid-South Wrestling is better.

-Ninja chops and Horner hangs in there, throwing forearms and dazing Ninja. Ninja whips him into the ropes for another backdrop, but Horner counters with a cradle for THREE! Horner gets the huge upset win and Akbar is adamant that tights were pulled. This was honestly pretty good. Instead of just having Ninja squash him and squash him before Horner fluked into something, they instead told the story they’ve been telling with Horner for months–he doesn’t have enough experience, he has the talent, and he just needs to get it together. And this week he got it together, hung in there, and pulled out the win.



JOHNNY RICH vs. TONY TORRES

-Handshake to begin, so we have a good, clean scientific battle coming here. Rich hiptosses Torres and rolls him into a side headlock. Headscissors by Torres gets countered into a hammerlock by Johnny. Rich gets aggressive with a pair of backdrops, and Ric gets the win with a cradle.

JUNKYARD DOG & HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. SUPER DESTROYER & TONY ZANE

-Weird crowd reactions, as they boo Super Destroyer but Tony Zane gets a huge pop for some reason.

-Reed slams and armdrags the Destroyer around. Watts emphasizes that Reed doesn’t eat Twinkies or Moon Pies. Speaking of which, Zane tags in and gets hammered on for a bit. JYD tags in and twists his arm, and just as Watts calls JYD “the man who gives it his all,” JYD immediately tags out after fifteen arduous seconds of arm twisting. Reed stays on Zane but everybody tags and Destroyer throws punches at the Dog. Watts laughs at Destroyer’s attempts to “ghetto fight” with the Dog, who punches him back and tags out.

-Reed gets caught in the wrong corner and they gang up on him, but Reed slips past Zane and tags the Dog again. Super D trips him from the apron and stomps away. All four men end up in the ring, and we get a great-looking finish, with JYD Thumping Zane and Reed flying over both of them to hit the flying tackle on Super D, and Dog gets the three-count.



TED DIBIASE (with Skandar Akbar) vs. RON ELLIS

-Shoulderblocks and rights by DiBiase, and a powerslam finishes in short order.



HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. BUTCHER VACHON (with Skandar Akbar)

-Duggan slams Vachon and boots him out to the floor. Duggan spears Vachon and the referee gets knocked out to the floor. That brings in Akbar, and Duggan beats on him. And that brings in DiBiase, and Duggan beats on him. Akbar throws a chair in the ring and Duggan takes out everybody with it, and the referee recovers in time to crawl in there and count three.



MR. OLYMPIA (with Skandar Akbar) vs. JERRY CALDWELL

-Pierce notes that, damn, Akbar is all over the show. Olympia works the arm over. Caldwell reverses it but Olympia kicks him awayu and ties him in a front facelock. Caldwell blocks a backdrop, but Olympia’s dropkick connects, and the sleeper ends it right as TV time runs out.