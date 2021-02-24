Mid-South Wrestling (7.14.1984) Review  

-Originally aired July 14, 1984.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross and Bill Watts. Magnum TA will wrestle Ernie Ladd this week! But there’s a lot of commotion right now because Ladd is demanding that it be the opening match this week…Also, apparently Steve Williams has signed with Jim Cornette?!?!?!

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN & TERRY TAYLOR vs. “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS & HERCULES HERNANDEZ (with Jim Cornette)

-Cornette explains succinctly that he can’t stand Hacksaw Jim Duggan & Terry Taylor, so he assembled a tag team that hates both of those guys. So here we go.

-Hacksaw and Herc start, and their looks are so similar at this point that it’s like a before/after of a diet supplement commercial when they stand face-to-face. Herc gets a shot to the mush right away and Williams tags in. Duggan & Taylor work the arm, but Williams takes over and clamps on a side headlock. Taylor manages to escape and hiptoss Doc. Duggan tags in and whips Doc. Taylor tags back in and works the arm, but the heels manage to catch him in the corner and Taylor is overwhelmed.

-Hot tag Duggan. Duggan looks to spear everyone he can, but Cornette trips him and Hacksaw chases Duggan all the way back to the locker room…which leaves Taylor alone in the ring. Whoops. Taylor gets a shit-kicking until Duggan makes it back with a chair, but at least Taylor & Duggan get the win by DQ. Your typically good 90 MPH TV match from this company.



“Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL vs. STEVE BRINSON

-Landell stunguns Brinson, following with boots and forearms. Chinlock while the commentators observe that Buddy is really fired up. Big elbow finishes.



HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. MIKE JACKSON

-Reed DEMANDS a side headlock. Jackson applies it and Reed easily flips him, but Jackson lands on his feet and dropkicks Reed. Reed fights back with a back suplex. Flying tackle looks to finish, but Reed wants to keep punishing him and press slams him. And suddenly here comes Sonny King, who lays out Reed with a chair shot, drapes Jackson across him, and counts three himself while the referee calls for the DQ.



THE P.Y.T.s vs. BOB BROWN & DALE VEASEY

-Funny that they have “The PYT Express” printed on their tights but apparently somebody here said “We have enough Expresses” so they’re just the PYTs. Pretty bland squash until the Midnight Express shows up with belts and start lashing the PYTs, but the PYTs get their hands on the belts and end up clearing the ring, and everyone is shocked that the angle played out that way. Midnights are running for their lives!



SONNY KING vs. KRUSHER KRUSCHEV

-King comes right out swinging, Krusher gets aggressive right back. He gets King caught in a rear chinlock. Elbow by Krusher misses and King backdrops him. Reed arrives at ringside with a chair to try to get his revenge, but his shots miss and King gets the chair away from him, and Reed has to retreat. Heels are having the worst week ever all around.



NORTH AMERICAN TITLE: MAGNUM T.A. (Champion) vs. BIG ERNIE LADD, MAYBE

-So with about eight minutes of TV time remaining, TA is standing in the ring all alone, as Ladd is apparently sitting this one out to protest it not being the opening match as he demanded.

-But here comes Buddy Landell, demanding a title shot for himself. Boyd Pierce refuses to announce a title match for Landell, so Landell says he’s fine with a non-title match, and Boyd approves that, and we officially have…



NON-TITLE: MAGNUM T.A. (North American Champion) vs. BUDDY LANDELL

-So the match starts and Landell suddenly arrives in the building, not even dressed to wrestle and carrying his luggage. He sees the match in the ring, looks annoyed about something, and just clocks Magnum with his suitcase to end the match immediately. We’ve seen this before in Mid-South. Curious to see if there’s a twist coming…



THE FANTASTICS vs. PAT ROSE & HANS SCHROEDER

-Tommy Rogers goes to the mat with Rose while Bill Watts laments Ernie Ladd’s cunning scheme to attack Magnum TA just to make a point without actually wrestling the man. Jobbers take over and get Rogers caught in their corner. Nice backdrop by Rose gets one, but we end the show in a way we haven’t seen in a while, TV time just plain runs out and we sign off without a winner.