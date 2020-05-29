Mid-South Wrestling (7.16.1983) Review  

-Originally aired July 16, 1983.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce and Bill Watts, and Bill gleefully announces that Dr. Death is back in Mid-South straight from his stint at the USFL.

“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS & JOE STARK vs. ARN ANDERSON & BIG BOY WILLIAMS

-Two odd combos here. Dr. Death is billed from Colorado, oddly. He also has no beard here and his resemblance to Rick Steiner is uncanny. Arn and “Big Boy” work over Stark, and Bill Watts can’t even say “Big Boy” with a straight face, especially given that it’s a more apt name for the guy named Williams on the other team.

-Arn with a GOURDBUSTER but it doesn’t finish at this stage in the game because he’s too close to the ropes. Stark ducks an elbow off the ropes and finally makes the long-awaited tag. Williams tackles both opponets, with going flying from the impact. Oklahoma stampede gets the three-count.

-We journey over to WCCW for a few minutes to watch a Kamala squash against two opponents, and it’s jarring to switch from Mid-South to the slick camera work and audio production of a WCCW show. Kamala finishes with a big splash.



KING KONG BUNDY vs. ART CREWS

-Crews artfully dodges Bundy and whaps him across the chest with a forearm, and Bundy is stunned for a moment. They trade blows and that finally goes Bundy’s way. Avalanche gets five.

HACKSAW DUGGAN & MAGNUM T.A. vs. BORIS ZHURKOV & RIP ROGERS

-Rogers strolls over to Duggan during the intros just slaps him across the face, and Watts just laughs and laughs. So sure enough the bell sounds and Duggan just mauls Rogers while Watts asks what Rogers was thinking. Rogers gets dumped to the floor and everybody tags. Magnum works Zhurkov’s arm. Duggan comes in and works him over, and Zhurkov backs off and tags Rogers. Rogers just looks terrified and doesn’t want to come in, so Duggan slingshots him in.

-Zhurkov and Rogers actually come up with a scheme to get the referee distracted and they double-team Magnum TA while they have an opening. Duggan to the rescue, spearing both opponents to get the three-count, and a “Duggan” chant goes up after the bell as you can just feel his star power growing by the week.



JOHNNY RICH vs. TED DIBIASE

-Johnny Rich comes to the ring not dressed to wrestle and with his arm in a cast. Rich announces that he’s not cleared to wrestle, and DiBiase smells bullshit because this was his own scheme for a few months. But Johnny assures us that he’s got a substitute opponent all set for this match…

-And Hacksaw Duggan comes charging back to the ring and punches DiBiase from every angle. A big right sends DiBiase tumbling to the floor. Back in, DiBiase throws punches with the gloved hand as this is just a straight-up fight, but a corner charge misses. Duggan goes for the spear, but now DiBiase dodges and Duggan crashes. DiBiase decides to just gamble the DQ and go to the top rope, but Duggan slams him off and rams his face into the mat over and over again until King Kong Bundy suddenly shows up, and HIS arm his in a cast, and he busts Duggan open with shots to the head. Joe Stark and Johnny Rich try to stop the assault without much luck, but Magnum TA and JYD hit the ring and the heels get out of town.



HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. GEORGE WEINGROFF

-Weingroff connects with dropkicks until Reed gets out of there. Reed rethinks his strategy and heads back in, kicking and punching Weingroff to take over. Weingroff gets dumped to the floor and the crowd is demanding JYD. Reed goes for a backdrop but Weingroff turns it into a sunset flip, but the upset ain’t happening. Another “JYD” chant goes up and Reed suplexes Weingroff for two. Weingroff gets a huge round of applause for kicking out. He ducks a clothesline and comes back to life with rights and kicks, but Reed blocks an attempted Irish whip and elbows Weingroff down. Gutwrench suplex by Reed.

-Weingroff is still in this, getting a sunset flip for two. He goes for a backdrop, but Reed boots him down. Elbow by Reed misses and Weingroff tries for a splash. Reed raises the knees and presses him into a backbreaker. Flying tackle finishes. Reed gets his hand raised, and Weingroff looks like the gutsiest SOB in Mid-South Wrestling. Win-win.



TIM HORNER vs. DOUG VINES

-Armdrags and a dropkick right away by Horner, and Vines goes scurrying to the floor. Horner works the arm and Vines gets frustrated trying to come up with a counter. Thesz press gets three for a surprisingly easy win.

MR. WRESTLING II vs. TONY ZANE

-Zane charges right at II and gets hiptossed. He clamps on a front facelock and switches to a side headlock as Bill Watts announces Kamala/Hacksaw Duggan for next week. Back suplex and the big knee finish.