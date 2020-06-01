Mid-South Wrestling (7.23.1983) Review  

-Originally aired July 23, 1983.

-Your hosts are Boyd Pierce and Bill Watts.

-We go to the Superdome on July 19.



TAPED FIST MATCH: DUSTY RHODES vs. KING KONG BUNDY

-Pinfall or knockout can win it. Dusty blades even faster than I anticipated, as Bundy just relentlessly hammers away and leaves Dusty slumped in the corner. Later in the match, Dusty makes his comeback and Bundy is a bloody mess. Dusty comes off the top with the big elbow, but Bundy falls backward onto the referee, wiping him out.

-That’s Ted DiBiase’s cue to enter. Dusty sees him coming and goes on the offensive, but DiBiase leaves his weapon behind and Bundy gets a hold of it, knocking Dusty out and getting the win by KO once the referee revives. Just a straight-up fistfight.



2 OUT OF 3 FALLS, NORTH AMERICAN TITLE: JUNKYARD DOG (Champion) vs. HACKSAW BUTCH REED

-Ernie Ladd got harshly scolded once for booking JYD to go 20 minutes, so a three-fall match is a bit unexpected.

-We’re joined in progress with JYD backdropping Reed and headbutting the hell out of him, and we’re actually getting the explanation from Bill here, explaining that Reed asked for 2 out of 3 falls just to make a point about how Dog isn’t training anymore. We jump ahead to Butch Reed absolutely pouring blood while JYD gets on top of him and beets the hell out of him some more. One good headbutt sends him to the floor and Dog follows him out, ramming him into the post, and in Mid-South, that’s a DQ, so Reed gets the first fall. Watts thinks this is strategy, as JYD has injured Reed so badly that he can win the next two falls with no trouble.

-PLOT TWIST: Buzz Sawyer shows up to towel off Reed’s massive head wound and wrap him in bandages, and Bill’s confused because Reed didn’t ask for special treatment at this point and there’s no incentive that Bill knows of for Sawyer to help him out. So Watts just keeps beating on Reed and this is the most one-sided shit-kicking ever. Sawyer is so concerned that he runs in to stop the madness and Dog just turns his attention to kicking Sawyer’s ass, and Sawyer’s run-in gets Reed disqualified to tie the match up at a fall apiece.

-Its another ref bump, and King Kong Bundy ambles on down to ringside, still with his fist taped and still with Ted DiBiase’s weapon, and he knocks JYD out with one good shot, and Reed, with his last ounce of strength, rolls on top as the referee crawls back in and counts three. Butch Reed is your new North American champ. Not much of a match, but the story of it was a great one, with a bunch of little things from past weeks tying together.

-Post-match, Watts sums it up in fascinating manner, as he’s not framing this as “Reed is a dirty rotten cheater!” He points out that JYD got himself DQed on purpose in fall one, and it was kind of dumb for him to gamble like that.

-Buddy Nichols takes over commentary for the rest of the show.



HACKSAW BUTCH REED (North American Champion) vs. ART CREWS

-They trade punches, and Crews connects with a dropkick to a big reaction from the fans. Crews just stays on him, but Reed kicks him away to stop an attempted backdrop. Press slam and a tackle by Reed is all it takes to finish.



“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. BORIS ZHURKOV

-Commentators are building toward a Williams/Bundy feud over the Oklahoma Stampede, which Bundy is still claiming he invented and calls “the avalanche.” Williams hiptosses Zhurkov and the commentators are bafflingly trying to get it across that Zhurkov outweighs Williams by 30 pounds. Since I can actually see this match as it’s playing on my TV, I can safely say “No the hell he doesn’t.” The good doctor tackles Zhurkov, and the Stampede gets three.



TED DIBIASE & MR. OLYMPIA (with Skandar Akbar) vs. JOHNNY RICH & TIM HORNER

-Horner has been a good soldier lately so he gets to clear the ring with dropkicks, and you can hear the fans are buying into him as a star at this point. Horner armdrags DiBiase to and fro and DiBiase is so flustered that he goes to the floor to rethink strategy. Horner tags without DiBiase seeing, and DiBiase gets walloped with a forearm and ends up on the floor again as Rich takes on Olympia.

-All four men end up in the ring,. Rich gets knocked out to the floor as Olympia loads up his boot and dropkicks Horner. Powerslam by DiBiase gets a tainted win. Pretty solid for as short as it was.



HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. KIMALA (with Friday)

-From Houston, with Watts thankfully dubbing commentary. Duggan throws punches, Kimala throws chops, and they just go back and forth. Referee tries to break it up, and there’s a funny comedy spot as Duggan & Kimala get so sick of the attempts to restore order that they work together to throw the referee over the top rope and go back to beating on each other. Akbar and Friday try to restore order and they just can’t, and the ring fills up with guys trying to break up the brawl.



MR. WRESTLING II (National Champion) vs. RIP ROGERS

-Rogers attacks from behind before the bell. Apparently there’s some controversy involving the National Championship and Larry Zbyszko, but for the moment, II still has the belt. And right as I finish typing that, II just rears back and kneelifts Rogers right out cold and gets the pin.