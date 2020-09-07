Mid-South Wrestling (9.17.1983) Review

-Another episode that I originally reviewed for the “Mid-South Classics” series.

-Originally aired September 17, 1983.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross & Boyd Pierce. Boyd mentions that JR is now “fully involved in the promotion of Mid-South Wrestling in Tulsa.”

NIKOLAI VOLKOFF vs. JOHNNY RICH

-Volkoff’s debut in the area. Volkoff has to chase Rich for the first few moments before getting some boots to the stomach to put him in his place. Forearms and knees by Volkoff as he continues to dominate Rich. Irish whip and a headbutt by Volkoff as Rich continues to get nothing. He picks up Rich and just drops him down in a primitive form of a chokeslam. Pair of backbreakers gives Volkoff the three-count. Total dominance, which is a change from Rich’s usual plucky underdog act.

-We go to a Houston house show where Dusty Rhodes is supposed to face Larry Zybysko. Larry no-shows and Dusty gets the victory by forfeit. King Kong Bundy comes in and demands a match because it pisses him off that Dusty could get off that easy. Dusty is in control until One Man Gang arrives on the scene, and Bundy & Gang double-team Dusty. Dusty wins the match by DQ, but the big winners tonight are the employees at which ever restaurant in Houston closes last. Jim Duggan & Magnum TA make the save & clear the ring.

ONE MAN GANG (with Skandar Akbar) vs. RON ELLIS

-Gang’s back! I’ve noticed you can gauge how a squash match in Mid-South will go by noting disparity in body weight, so I don’t see this match being much different from the last match. Gang keeps dropping knee after knee after knee and throwing forearm after forearm after forearm. Powerslam and a splash of the ropes get the three-count for the One Man.

-We take a look all hell breaking loose at the finish of JYD-Bundy.

NON-TITLE MATCH: HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN & MAGNUM T.A. (Tag Team Champions) vs. KING KONG BUNDY & MAX THE MISSING LINK (with Skandor Akbar)

Link and TA start. TA bounces off the ropes and armdrags Link. Link attempts a turnbuckle shot, but TA reverses it. Attempted double-team sees Bundy take a knee to the face from Link. Bundy is so annoyed he tags in to get the job done himself and hammers TA down to the mat. Elbow and another, and Link returns to pound away at TA. He puts the boots to TA and rams him in the turnbuckle. Bundy returns with a backbreaker and a kneedrop. Blatant chokehold, followed by some punches and kicks. Link comes back with a powerslam for two. TA starts to show some life but gets punched back down. Bundy returns and snapmares TA. Kneedrop gets two. Bundy tries a headlock, but TA powers out. He makes a desperation tag, but in a spot I’ve never seen before, TA is so disoriented after this beating that he flat-out misses the tag, and Bundy brings him back for more punishment.

-Bodyslam by Bundy, but he misses an elbow, and this time Duggan is able to tag in and cleans house with right hands and a noggin knocker. With Bundy softened up, TA returns and it’s a donnybrook. Duggan with the shittiest backdrop ever on King Kong Bundy. Three-point stance looks to finish, but Link comes off the top rope with an axehandle to draw the DQ. Duggan clears the ring post-match.

-We look at DiBiase being kicked out of town last week.

JUNKYARD DOG vs. KRUSHER DARSOW

-So since we’ve backtracked a bit here, Darsow is still a lumberjack, not yet a communist. Test of strength battling for a wristlock. They spill into the ropes and we get a clean break. Darsow gets a cheap shot to the gut to take control and locks in a bearhug. JYD powers out and hiptosses him down. Darsow tries the bearhug again, but JYD turns it into one of his own. Darsow breaks it but JYD is ready with a hiptoss for two. Irish whip by JYD but Darsow meets him with a shoulderblock. He goes right to a backbreaker, but stumbles backwards and JYD makes the ropes. Hard forearm by JYD and the Thump gives Darsow his first loss.

HACKSAW BUTCH REED (North American Champion) vs. GEORGE WEINGROFF

-Reed sends Weingroff into the ropes to start. Weingroff gets a fireman’s carry takedown in retaliation. Reed tries a hammerlock, but Weingroff reverses. Reed reverses the reversal and Weingroff gets a drop toehold into a front facelock. Reed lifts him from that position and rams him into the corner. High hiptoss and Reed stomps and chokes Weingroff. Backbreaker gets a two-count. Reed throws a forearm and tries an Irish whip. Weingroff reverses and monkey flips him. Russian legsweep by Weingroff gets two. Reed comes back with a press slam. Flying tackle gives Reed the victory.

JIM “The Anvil” NEIDHART vs. ART CREWS

-Neidhart wears normal tights here and really shouldn’t have. Neidhart shakes Crews’ hand, then dropkicks him and slams him down hard. Fistfight erupts but Neidhart wins that handily. Shoulderblock by Neidhart and he throws more punches. Crews throws a knee but that gets nothing accomplished. Fall away slam gets the three count for Neidhart.



JERRY CALDWELL vs. TOM STANTON

-Double debuts. Stanton looks like the uncle from My Girl 2 and wears tights with “Ultimate Dream” printed on them–apparently he had a pretty good career in British Columbia. Caldwell is tanned and gives off a Brian Blair vibe. They take turns working arms, and Stanton slams Caldwell for two. Front facelock by Stanton, and he rams Caldwell into the turnbuckle. Irish whip by Stanton and Caldwell takes an upside down bump with a minute of TV time left. Side suplexish finisher by Stanton gets three.