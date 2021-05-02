Mid-South Wrestling (9.8.1984) Review  

-Originally aired September 8, 1984.

-Your hosts are Bill and Joel.



HANDICAP MATCH: HERCULES HERNANDEZ (with Jim Cornette) vs. TERRY ELLIS, RICK MCCORD, & PAUL BROWN

-We go straight to the ring without our customary welcome to the show. I actually checked and it turns out the Network has edited out a little segment where Bill Watts announces that Boyd Pierce’s mother has died and gives an address where fans can mail cards. Finding out that Boyd’s mother was still alive up to this point is kind of like when Homer learns that Mister Burns’ mother is still alive.

-Masked Jim Cornette workshops “Hercules Unchained” as a nickname. Herc immediately puts McCord to sleep with the Silly Non-Mulkey, but the two jobbers run in and attack before the referee has a chance to call for the bell, so he just rolls McCord out of the ring and keeps murdering the two remaining jobbers. He puts Brown down with the Skinny Nude Model and rolls him out. That leaves Ellis, and Herc slams him and applies the Shoney’s New Muffins for the third and final submission.

CONTRACT SIGNING!

-Mid-South Wrestling matchmaker and Father of the Year Grizzly Smith is in the ring with the Midnight Express, Jim Cornette, and the Fantastics, who showed up in shimmering white tuxedos for this business meeting. Grizzly Smith reads the contract aloud and says there’s a no-disqualification clause, and Cornette jumps in to clarify WHAT no-disqualification means. Bill Watts laid down the law a while back and announced that chains, 2x4s, and tennis racquets were barred from Mid-South Wrestling. Okay, so if a match is no-DQ, does no-DQ supersede a promotion-wide barring of specific weapons? And Grizzly clarifies that indeed, that ban remains in effect, so it’s no-DQ, but those specific weapons still can’t be used. And if those weapons are used in a no-DQ match in a promotion that will ban those weapons, a paradox will be created, and a blue police box will crash on top of a DeLorean that just ran over Dr. Samuel Beckett while everyone tries to fix it.

-Also, absolutely no substitutions for any reason. The guys who sign the contract are the guys who have to wrestle the match. Even if there’s an injury. Cornette makes Grizzly Smith say repeatedly that those rules are going to be enforced against the Fantastics equally, and once Grizzly makes that promise, Cornette agrees to sign the contract. The Fantastics sit down to sign the contract, and once they’re signed, Cornette clarifies that the contract is now unchangeable and cannot be amended. Once Grizzly nods and agrees the contract cannot be altered, the Midnights fold up their chairs and absolutely lay them into the Fantastics’ skulls. Bobby and Tommy are both bloody messes, and the Midnights walk away like nothing happened.

GENTLEMAN CHRIS ADAMS vs. “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS

-We go to Oklahoma City for interpromotional action. This is interesting, as we’re pretty much in Dr. Death’s backyard, so the fans don’t really want to boo him, which Watts points out. Early in the match Adams slaps him, and Williams acts like a total baby about it and throws a fit to the referee to get the crowd to turn on him.

-Adams applies a side headlock. Doc escapes and tries for a hiptoss, but Adams reverses and goes right back to the side headlock. Williams escapes again and this time he makes it stick, giving Adams a right hand that sends him flying through the ropes. Camera catches Adams doing an awesome sell, looking absolutely shocked by how hard he got hit. Williams dares Adams to shoulderblock him, and Adams just throws everything he has into it and Doc tumbles out of the ring. Dropkick follows. Williams fights back and su-plays him, but a second-rope splash misses and “Dr. Death is counting his change right now” according to Watts.

-Adams rams him into the turnbuckles and superkicks him in the chest, but Doc takes Adams’ legs out and puts his feet on the ropes for three. This was a pretty fun match, and since it was a house show, it was a different style and a different pace from what’s normally on this show. It was kind of neat to see them change things up like that.

BRICKHOUSE BROWN & SONNY KING vs. HANS SCHROEDER & BAD BOB OWENS

-King and Brown take turns working the arm on Owens. Schroeder tags in and takes his licks, and Owens eats a final dropkick to give the win to Brown and King.



A PUBLIC WORKOUT

-Reed calls out Brickhouse Brown and accuses him of not working to earn a nickname like Brickhouse. Reed does push-ups until Brown comes to ringside, and Reed accuses the Brickhouse of being full of cement. He challenges Brickhouse to arm wrestling, but Landell claims it’s unsafe because Reed will just pull the arm out of the socket, so he agrees to arm wrestle Brickhouse himself because he’ll be safer. Brickhouse wins it and Reed attempts a sneak attack, but Sonny King anticipates and he’s already in the ring by the time Reed starts to carry out his idea, and together King and Brown clear the ring.



EXOTIC ADRIAN STREET (with Miss Linda) vs. ROBERT CHRISTIE

-Street goes right to work as Bill Watts laments that Christie was “mezzermized” by the sight of Street and can’t concentrate. Fuller leglock by Street gets a very fast win.

TERRY TAYLOR & JOHNNY MANTELL vs. BIG ERNIE LADD & KRUSHER KRUSCHEV

-Mantell takes on the godless communist to start, Krusher gets his arm worked over until he gets frustrated enough to tag in Ladd. Ladd chops Taylor and manages to back him into a corner, and that allows the heels to take control. Meanwhile, Bill Watts announces that next week, they will finally have video footage to explain why Jim Cornette is walking around wearing a mask lately.

-Ladd throws a dropkick on Taylor, and holy crap, for all my knocking him about how he’s looked out there lately, I’ll give him credit for still being able to do that. Even Bill Watts seems genuinely shocked by that. He tags Krusher back in and Taylor whacks him with a five-arm. He tries to finish but Ladd tries to break the pin, only to drop the leg on his own partner. Mantell and Taylor clear Ladd out of the ring, and Mantell pins Krusher clean. And that’s actually the end of Krusher in Mid-South.