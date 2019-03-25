Middleweight Championship Match Announced For MLW: Battle Riot

– Major League Wrestling has announced a MLW Middleweight Championship match for MLW: Battle Riot over WrestleMania weekend. The company announced on Monday that Teddy Hart will defend the championship against Ace Austin at the show, which takes place on April 5th.

The announcing press release read, “Ace Austin has steadily climbed the 205 pound and under middleweight division in 2019 with impressive wins over veteran Rich Swann and most recently DJZ. Now, the Atlantic City aerialist looks to come up all aces and dethrone Teddy Hart for the World Middleweight Championship.

The championship title fight will air as part of the live “MLW 2019 Battle Riot” national cable network special on beIN SPORTS on Friday night April 5th.

Harnessing his uncanny athleticism and innovation, Hart has blazed a trail throughout the league winning the World Middleweight Championship in December in a ladder match in Miami. Hart further cemented his comebackdethroning the Lucha Bros. on live national television with cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr. to claim the World Tag Team Titles in February at SuperFight.

Now, Teddy looks to continue his march to greatness as the double champion defends his title on live television against the lightning fast and evasive Ace Austin.”

You can find out more and get tickets here.