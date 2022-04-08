Mikaze On Making Sasha Banks’ Ring Gear, The Importance of Gear to Character Changes

Mikaze recently discussed making his wife Sasha Banks’ ring gear, how much impact gear can have on character changes and more. The ring gear maker talked about designing Banks’ WrestleMania gear and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Banks’ WrestleMania gear: “Sasha wanted to look extra sexy this year. Specifically, she said she wanted cut-outs. So I just started playing with that idea and just trying to figure it out.”

On separating Banks character from who she is in real life: “I understand what it’s like to be a wrestler and to want to walk in feeling a certain way. At the end of the day, that’s Sasha Banks, that’s not Mercedes. So you’re just trying to convey her strength and her bossiness in a sexy way. Also, you’re elevating it from years past. So like, I was talking to one of the ladies this past week, and I said, ‘Some girls, they approach things thinking, ‘I just need to sparkle. If I sparkle, then it’s gonna look great’ But in the end day, it’s not necessarily always about the sparkle. Sometimes it’s just changing your look drastically from one end to the other.’ It can be the plainest gear possible. If it’s a drastic change, then it conveys a whole other side of you.”

On how ring gear can convey character change: “It would have to be driven by the story. What’s the point of the story he’s trying to get across? Because, it’s hard to put someone into wrestling gear when they’re getting ready for a deathmatch. Why would you even think to go in that direction? On the same token, you can have someone walking into a deathmatch, but their whole stance is, ‘I am a wrestler, I’m gonna go in there with my tights because I am a true professional wrestler. That’s my uniform.’ I think, when you’re trying to elevate or change a person’s look, it’s just a matter of like, at the end of the day, it has to still feel like that person. You can’t just go out of the box just for the sake of it because if it looks like it doesn’t fit him, then he’s now he’s just a guy wearing a costume.”