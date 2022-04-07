Mikaze On Working With Logan Paul & His Team On His WrestleMania Ring Gear

WWE ring gear maker Mikaze recently discussed working with Logan Paul and his team on coming up with Paul’s WrestleMania 38 ring gear. Mikaza, aka Sarath Ton, appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

On working with celebrities on their wrestling gear: “You’ve gotta remember that some of these celebrities when they come in, they’re coming in with a team. You would think that one person is making the decision but they’re catering to a brand. So you have a lot of moving parts, but what I will say is initially when we talked to Logan Paul, and we asked him what he had in mind he was like, ‘I want to go full-on wrestler.’ He wanted to match The Miz. So initially, we were going, ‘Oh, well you want to match The Miz? Okay,’ so we’re doing Logan Paul’s version of The Miz. Trunks, kick pads, sparkly. Then, as things moved along with his team, and, just catering to that brand. It changed up and we ended up going with the long tights, which ultimately I thought looked awesome because it still felt like him.”

On listening to Paul’s team for input: “I don’t know what conversations were had that went from ‘Okay, let’s go from trunks to long tights.’ But ultimately, all these people are people that make the decisions for his brand and he trusts them. So far, if you look at it, his brand is growing exponentially. So obviously they’re doing something right. So yeah, so you put trust in them. They put trust in us. I kid you not, he was walking around people when he posted that picture on stage and everybody gave it to me. They were like — that was crazy. They’d never expected him to look like that. He looked like a damn action hero. It was awesome.”

On working with Paul: “I remember seeing him like doing his segments at Raw and stuff like that. I’d be watching on the screen. Again I wasn’t sure what to expect from Logan, but I’d see him do stuff in the ring. I’m like, ‘Oh, his facials are good.’ So then when it came back and he said he wanted to go full wrestling. I was like, ‘Alright, let’s go! This kid is game. Let’s do it. I’m not gonna make you look bad.'”