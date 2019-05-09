Mikaze Seems to Deny Rumors of Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania Tantrum

– Mikaze posted to Twitter earlier this week to apparently deny rumors of a Sasha Banks tantrum at WrestleMania. Mikaze, who is Banks’ husband, posted to Twitter earlier this week to offer, without context, that “no tantrum ever happened.” He additionally posted to Instagram today to offer words of support to Banks as you can see below, posting, “Keep steady. No matter what you do, they’ll always find a way to justify their disdain. Let your silence speak volumes.”

As most of us know, Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE following WrestleMania when she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. It is worth noting that assuming Mikaze’s statement is true and relates to the Banks situation, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Banks didn’t try to quit. Rather, it could easily mean that she didn’t throw a fit before or while asking for her release.

Banks is still reportedly at home and didn’t travel to the UK with the Raw crew for the current European tour.