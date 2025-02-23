Mike Bailey Comments On Joining AEW, Thanks Fans For Support

Mike Bailey is coming to AEW, and he posted to social media to comment on his impending arrival. As noted, a vignette aired on AEW Collision promoting Bailey’s upcoming debut and he commented on the arrival on Twitter.

Bailey wrote:

“I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can’t thank you all enough. My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in @AEW! #AEWCollision “