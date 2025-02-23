wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Comments On Joining AEW, Thanks Fans For Support
Mike Bailey is coming to AEW, and he posted to social media to comment on his impending arrival. As noted, a vignette aired on AEW Collision promoting Bailey’s upcoming debut and he commented on the arrival on Twitter.
Bailey wrote:
I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can't thank you all enough.
My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in @AEW! #AEWCollision ❤️🙏🔥
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) February 23, 2025