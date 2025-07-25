Mike Bailey Believes If The Crowd Enjoys A Match, Then It Can’t Be Bad

In an interview with Fightful, Speedball Mike Bailey gave his thoughts on what makes a match good or bad, and he thinks the crowd response plays a huge role. For Bailey, wrestling is about adapting to diverse audiences and not so much style or storytelling. Here are highlights:

On learning what matters in wrestling during his time in DDT: “All art is subjective, and professional wrestling is an art form. But I learned when I wrestled in DDT, the difference between objective and subjective—being an objectively good professional wrestler and a subjectively good professional wrestler, there is always a goal, there’s always a target audience, there’s always a paying audience,” he said. “There are many wrestlers who are, again, only good at doing one thing. They’re over in their hometown. They’re good at doing one job. But in DDT, oftentimes, we had to do matches on blue gym mats in the middle of a shopping mall for maybe there were 10 DDT fans there, but mostly there were people walking around who did not expect or want to see professional wrestling. You still had to entertain these people,” he continued. “You had to give them a good show. With no knowledge, you had to make these people go, ‘What are these guys doing? It’s awesome.’ You can say that you didn’t enjoy any professional wrestling match, and that’s fine. But to say that any match or wrestler is bad, when you can see them, entertain the audience who pays to see them, and see that audience grow week by week, you are just wrong. I think there is such a thing as objectively good professional wrestling, and you can look at every match as—was it objectively successful? Then you can not like that, and that’s fine. But if it was objectively successful, then you have no room to complain.”

On protecting moves: “Okay, so here’s again, just exploding the minds of old heads from the nineties, right? Stan Hansen’s finisher was a clothesline. A lariat used to be a finish, and the same people that are like, ‘Oh, protect these moves or else they won’t be believable as finishers,’ are the same group of people who preach a bump and feed clothesline comeback as an absolute… You’re going to get me in trouble. You’re going to some kind of pro wrestling watch list here.”

On adapting to different crowds: “One thing that is often said that I consistently disagree with is the whole flavors of ice cream discussion. Which I’m sure is an analogy you’ve heard. There’s different kinds of wrestling. There’s different kinds of flavors of ice cream,” he began. “But also, I think that pro wrestlers respond to the audience. Most styles are catered to the audience. Like the wrestling you see in Mexico versus the wrestling you see in Japan is not a coincidence. It’s not genre. It’s style. It’s what the audience demands. The way wrestling is consumed in Japan, people get super absorbed into the stories,” he continued. “They know and love the performers, know every detail about their lives, get fully involved. In Japan, if you tease a move for 10 shows and then hit it on the 11th, you’ll get a big reaction because the audience will have followed along. In Mexico, it’s the complete opposite. People go to see the show because it’s fun. Because, ‘Lucha Libre is in town, hey, let’s go, let’s enjoy.’ It’s a party. People drink, people have fun. People are not watching for intricate storylines. People are watching for cool stunts. That’s why you get a lot of guys who do cool stunts in very colorful outfits. American wrestling remains somewhere in between and I think people do a terrible job in general at figuring out where they are. I think that’s where we get into a longer and more complex discussion about storylines in independent wrestling and how difficult it is to run a promotion once a month and have your audience be able to understand and follow along with stories that are only accessible on the internet when most people are just there to see the wrestling and have a good time.”