Mike Bailey Debuts On AEW Dynamite, Advances In International Title Tournament
“Speedball” Mike Bailey made his debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and picked up a win in the International Title Tournament. Wednesday night’s show saw Bailey appear as the “Wild Card” in the tournament, facing The Beast Mortos in a first-round tournament match. Bailey got the win in a back-and-forth match, pinning Mortos with a spinning heel kick. Tony Khan announced after the match that Bailey is officially All Elite.
Bailey’s AEW arrival was teased in a video on the February 22nd episode of AEW Collision. The former X-Division Champion exited TNA at the start of the year.
Bailey will face the winner of a match between Orange Cassidy and Hechicero to take place on this weekend’s Collision.
“SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY IS THE WILD CARD! They face The Beast Mortos RIGHT NOW in their debut for a chance to challenge AEW International Champion Kenny Omega!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@SpeedballBailey | @BeastMortos | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/Dgprye30V6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
Mike Bailey caught the Beast Mortos off guard!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@SpeedballBailey | @BeastMortos pic.twitter.com/ySLnZTatnK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
"Speedball" Mike Bailey is unbelievable!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@SpeedballBailey | @BeastMortos pic.twitter.com/yuodkb3FPl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
These two are leaving it all on the line for a chance at the AEW International Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@SpeedballBailey | @BeastMortos pic.twitter.com/Rk4OKK3Ui6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE!
Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW! pic.twitter.com/ej4CgsEiuB
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 13, 2025
