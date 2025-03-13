Mike Bailey Debuts On AEW Dynamite, Advances In International Title Tournament

“Speedball” Mike Bailey made his debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and picked up a win in the International Title Tournament. Wednesday night’s show saw Bailey appear as the “Wild Card” in the tournament, facing The Beast Mortos in a first-round tournament match. Bailey got the win in a back-and-forth match, pinning Mortos with a spinning heel kick. Tony Khan announced after the match that Bailey is officially All Elite.

Bailey’s AEW arrival was teased in a video on the February 22nd episode of AEW Collision. The former X-Division Champion exited TNA at the start of the year.

Bailey will face the winner of a match between Orange Cassidy and Hechicero to take place on this weekend’s Collision.

